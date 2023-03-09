Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
68 / 365

Hoyvík

Yes no photo outside today, had 3 sick grandchildren here to look after, but they are all fine just a bit cold
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
