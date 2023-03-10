Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
69 / 365

Hoyvík

Yes, everyone was ok here again after 2-3 days of illness, and we enjoyed going out in lovely weather here, then it was shrimp lunch on the way back, have a good weekend everyone
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Krista Marson ace
Looks delicious
March 10th, 2023  
