Hoyvík

Went to hondbolt today, the grandson had to play today, and he won with a goal, and it became the Faroe Islands champions, so a happy grandfather 💪🇫🇴
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Fisher Family
Its good that you were able to be there to see the event and record this lovely collage.

Ian
March 11th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Good collage
March 11th, 2023  
