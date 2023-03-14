Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
73 / 365

Tórshavn

Was down and got a haircut today, just got some photos, it's right down by the harbor, there's a little book room that you can go in and pick up a book and hand one in for almost no money😊
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Karen ace
Love the boat in the bottom left photo - and the books! Fabulous collage.
March 14th, 2023  
