74 / 365
Hoyvík
Yes, we've had a heavy snowstorm here, so it's not driving here right now, so you'll just get a photo at home, I'm looking forward to summer☃️😊
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Suzanne
ace
Love the snow against the sky. Home looks very cozy
March 15th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@ankers70
Thanks☃️😊
March 15th, 2023
