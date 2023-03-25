Previous
Tórshavn
Tórshavn

Yes, today we were in the sports hall, and saw our little 3-year-old grandson, who was at a demonstration in gymnastics, it was very funny to see so many children of all ages together there😊
25th March 2023

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
