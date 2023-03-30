Previous
Next
Tórshavn by mubbur
89 / 365

Tórshavn

The first photo is of the old vicarage, the next is our country's hospital, we have two more, but are smaller
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise