Hoyvík by mubbur
90 / 365

Hoyvík

Yes last day of the month, and made it again a month, me and the daughter went for a walk with the dogs, also that our swan couple who have been here for many years had now come back, so it seems to be brighter times here now lovely😊
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

@mubbur
Óli Lindenskov
24% complete

Christine Sztukowski
Congratulations another month of sharing. I am enjoying your photos thank you
March 31st, 2023  
