92 / 365
Hoyvík
Yes, the party is almost over here, it has been a fantastic day and weather all day, but many guests, I think there have been approx. 140 guests here today, and had hot food and cakes😊🇫🇴
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
4
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
92
photos
33
followers
31
following
25% complete
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
Suzanne
ace
Great family occasion!
April 2nd, 2023
bkb in the city
Very nice collage
April 2nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice collage
April 2nd, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
April 2nd, 2023
