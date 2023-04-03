Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Yes, not the big photo today, after the good and long day yesterday, today it was leftovers that were eaten
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely scene
April 3rd, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor Thanks😊
April 3rd, 2023  
