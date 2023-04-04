Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
94 / 365

Yes, today the day was about making valves up in the upper ceiling, there was too little air up there, I was afraid of mold and mildew, so now it's a good move up there, good to be a handyman💪😊
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details

