Hoyvík by mubbur
Hoyvík

Yes, an easy dinner today, rice and salmon, the Faroe Islands have the world's best salmon and it comes from here
https://www.bakkafrost.com/en/consumer-b2c/why-bakkafrost-salmon/
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Polly
Yummy 😋 fresh salmon
April 5th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Mmm... and the sauce? What kind is it? I am drooling...
April 5th, 2023  
