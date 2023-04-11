Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
101 / 365

Tórshavn

A little walk with the dog, it's our new football stadium, you can see a bit of it here, and the new Hotel Brandan In Tórshavn
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Josie Gilbert
The new football stadium looks interesting.
April 11th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@josiegilbert Thanks yes it is good😊
April 11th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A lovely place for a walk, and some impressive new buildings!

Ian
April 11th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers Thanks, yes it is nice theer to walk, yes manny new buildings here now😊
April 11th, 2023  
