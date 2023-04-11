Sign up
101 / 365
Tórshavn
A little walk with the dog, it's our new football stadium, you can see a bit of it here, and the new Hotel Brandan In Tórshavn
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
View this month »
Josie Gilbert
The new football stadium looks interesting.
April 11th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@josiegilbert
Thanks yes it is good😊
April 11th, 2023
Fisher Family
A lovely place for a walk, and some impressive new buildings!
Ian
April 11th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers
Thanks, yes it is nice theer to walk, yes manny new buildings here now😊
April 11th, 2023
