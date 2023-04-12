Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Kongaminnið. A basalt obelisk erected in 1882 to commemorate the visit of the Danish king Christian IX's visit to the Faroe Islands in 1874. From here you have a splendid view of the town.
