103 / 365
Tórshavn
Yes to annual inspections, with the car today, there is a 5 year warranty on the car, so good to be at chek so nothing unexpected comes up, a hyundai tucson has a nice car
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
4
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Joan Robillard
ace
Good collage
April 13th, 2023
Fisher Family
A lovely collage!
Ian
April 13th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor
Thanks😊
April 13th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers
Thanks😊
April 13th, 2023
