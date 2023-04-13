Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Yes to annual inspections, with the car today, there is a 5 year warranty on the car, so good to be at chek so nothing unexpected comes up, a hyundai tucson has a nice car
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Joan Robillard ace
Good collage
April 13th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A lovely collage!

Ian
April 13th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor Thanks😊
April 13th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers Thanks😊
April 13th, 2023  
