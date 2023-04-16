Sign up
106 / 365
Hoyvík
A little walk down and feed the ducks, the grandson loves to come there for a walk😊
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Polly
Great fun!
April 16th, 2023
