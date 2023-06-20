Sign up
Tórshavn
Then the weather was nice here again, just had a little trip down town today, everything is so nice green here now😊
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 20th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor
Thanks😊
June 20th, 2023
