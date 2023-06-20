Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Then the weather was nice here again, just had a little trip down town today, everything is so nice green here now😊
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 20th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor Thanks😊
June 20th, 2023  
