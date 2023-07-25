Previous
Faroes by mubbur
206 / 365

Faroes

Yes, I was just back today and got some lovely photos of the whales, and got to try out the new Canon R 10, a dejling camera I must say
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise