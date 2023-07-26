Previous
Kaldbaksbotn by mubbur
207 / 365

Kaldbaksbotn

Kaldbaksbotn, a litte place her only to farmers live her :-)
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
Such an isolated spot.
July 26th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@dide Thanks,yes it is:-)
July 26th, 2023  
Karen ace
What bliss to be able to have that as a place to go off the grid, to just disappear. I think it’s lovely. My dogs would love it!
July 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise