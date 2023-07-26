Sign up
207 / 365
Kaldbaksbotn
Kaldbaksbotn, a litte place her only to farmers live her :-)
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Dianne
Such an isolated spot.
July 26th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@dide
Thanks,yes it is:-)
July 26th, 2023
Karen
ace
What bliss to be able to have that as a place to go off the grid, to just disappear. I think it’s lovely. My dogs would love it!
July 26th, 2023
