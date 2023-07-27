Previous
Faroe Pride 2023 by mubbur
Faroe Pride 2023

Yes, today was Faroe Pride here, but several thousand people and good music and happy people, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow is the National Day here, then half the Faroe Islands will meet here for two days here 😊
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
Óli Lindenskov
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture
July 27th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lots of celebrations going on.
July 27th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine Thanks😊
July 27th, 2023  
