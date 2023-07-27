Sign up
Faroe Pride 2023
Yes, today was Faroe Pride here, but several thousand people and good music and happy people, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow is the National Day here, then half the Faroe Islands will meet here for two days here 😊
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
Oli Lindenskov
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture
July 27th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lots of celebrations going on.
July 27th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks😊
July 27th, 2023
