Kaldbaksbotn by mubbur
205 / 365

Kaldbaksbotn

Yes, today I went on a whale safari here, about 15 minutes from where I live, there have been 3 whales and played close to the beach for a few days, a nice sight to see
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Milanie ace
What a fun thing to get to watch
July 24th, 2023  
Fisher Family
What a wonderful sight, How fortunate you are to have seen these whales!

Ian
July 24th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 24th, 2023  
