205 / 365
Kaldbaksbotn
Yes, today I went on a whale safari here, about 15 minutes from where I live, there have been 3 whales and played close to the beach for a few days, a nice sight to see
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Milanie
ace
What a fun thing to get to watch
July 24th, 2023
Fisher Family
What a wonderful sight, How fortunate you are to have seen these whales!
Ian
July 24th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 24th, 2023
