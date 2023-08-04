Previous
Klaksvík. Árnafjørð. Viðareið by mubbur
Klaksvík. Árnafjørð. Viðareið

Yes, a super day with lots of good music, was just a trip in our fine nature here in the north
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
John Falconer ace
Great collage. Looks fabulous.
August 5th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Good day.
August 5th, 2023  
