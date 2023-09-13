Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Hoyvík

Yes, the Northern Lights came here again, it feels like winter is coming again here now, there was a little snow on the mountain tops this morning too☃️
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Oli Lindenskov

Milanie ace
You are so lucky to be able to see this and share it with us.
September 13th, 2023  
