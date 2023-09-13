Sign up
256 / 365
Hoyvík
Yes, the Northern Lights came here again, it feels like winter is coming again here now, there was a little snow on the mountain tops this morning too☃️
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Milanie
ace
You are so lucky to be able to see this and share it with us.
September 13th, 2023
