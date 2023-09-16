Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
259 / 365

Tórshavn

If you can see the Igloo house there, which is Greenland's house as it has been made here, and meet there, and are also rented out for parties and other occasions😊
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details

