Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Tórshavn is a busy harbor for tourist ships, the city is full of tourists here today, now two ships one here😊
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
