Hotel Faroes by mubbur
Hotel Faroes

One of our many hotels up here. It's called Hotel Færøerne and it's located very high up, but with a good view over the whole of Tórshavn
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Corinne C ace
Wonderful pic. I love the green roof and the low profile of the hotel. Beautiful place !
October 6th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot!
October 6th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful landscape
October 6th, 2023  
