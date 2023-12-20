Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
354 / 365

Tórshavn

Yes, there was a little snow here today, I hope it stays☃️
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 20th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
December 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely landscape
December 20th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor Thanks☃️
December 20th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@bkbinthecity Thanks☃️
December 20th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@Dawn Thanks☃️
December 20th, 2023  
Fisher Family
Looks as if the wind has been blowing the snow around. It is a beautiful scene. It reminds me of winter walks on the higher hills in the Yorkshire Dales when I was younger.

Ian
December 20th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers Thanks yes al lovely scene☃️☃️
December 20th, 2023  
