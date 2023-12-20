Sign up
Previous
354 / 365
Tórshavn
Yes, there was a little snow here today, I hope it stays☃️
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
8
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
354
photos
48
followers
50
following
347
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
Views
10
Comments
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th December 2023 11:39am
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 20th, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
December 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely landscape
December 20th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor
Thanks☃️
December 20th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@bkbinthecity
Thanks☃️
December 20th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@Dawn
Thanks☃️
December 20th, 2023
Fisher Family
Looks as if the wind has been blowing the snow around. It is a beautiful scene. It reminds me of winter walks on the higher hills in the Yorkshire Dales when I was younger.
Ian
December 20th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers
Thanks yes al lovely scene☃️☃️
December 20th, 2023
Ian