355 / 365
Tórshavn. Sandø
Yes, a lovely day here with lots of snow and good weather, the son made bread on the fire, and cacao, then our new underwater tunnel to the island of Sandø opened, and we just had to try that too, it's 10.8 km long
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sandoyartunnilin
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
December 21st, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture of roasting bread. I bet that was good
December 21st, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@pdulis
Thanks😊
December 21st, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks yes it was😊
December 21st, 2023
