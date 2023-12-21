Previous
Tórshavn. Sandø by mubbur
355 / 365

Tórshavn. Sandø

Yes, a lovely day here with lots of snow and good weather, the son made bread on the fire, and cacao, then our new underwater tunnel to the island of Sandø opened, and we just had to try that too, it's 10.8 km long

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sandoyartunnilin

21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
97% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Nice
December 21st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture of roasting bread. I bet that was good
December 21st, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@pdulis Thanks😊
December 21st, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine Thanks yes it was😊
December 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise