Sandavág by mubbur
Sandavág

Was at the cemetery today and laid wreaths on the graves.
I want to wish you all a very Merry Christmas, I hope you all have a Merry Christmas that you have come to meet here 365🧑‍🎄☃️🌲🎅
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
