Heini & Sofía by mubbur
Photo 370

Heini & Sofía

Played a bit photos today with two grandchildren😊
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this play
January 5th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine Thanks😊
January 5th, 2024  
Cordiander
That's so funny!
January 5th, 2024  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Ha ha, dette var gøy. God idé!
January 5th, 2024  
