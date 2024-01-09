Previous
Tórshavn. Heini by mubbur
Photo 374

Tórshavn. Heini

Was after the grandchild at kindergarten today, just passed by here and got this photo😊
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
102% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
Perfect framing for that sweet little face.
January 9th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
LOL - fun shot!
January 9th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@dide Thanks😊
January 9th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@robz Thanks😊
January 9th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous image!
January 9th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot, beautifully framing her face!

Ian
January 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise