Previous
Photo 374
Tórshavn. Heini
Was after the grandchild at kindergarten today, just passed by here and got this photo😊
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
9th January 2024 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dianne
Perfect framing for that sweet little face.
January 9th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
LOL - fun shot!
January 9th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@dide
Thanks😊
January 9th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@robz
Thanks😊
January 9th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous image!
January 9th, 2024
Fisher Family
A lovely shot, beautifully framing her face!
Ian
January 9th, 2024
