Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

A lovely morning here today, had to go down to the harbor and take photos of a trawler for a company here that sells trawl gear
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Corinne C ace
Wow, I love that pic. Wonderful!
January 10th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec Thanks😊
January 10th, 2024  
