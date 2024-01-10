Sign up
Previous
Photo 375
Tórshavn
A lovely morning here today, had to go down to the harbor and take photos of a trawler for a company here that sells trawl gear
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
2
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Corinne C
ace
Wow, I love that pic. Wonderful!
January 10th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec
Thanks😊
January 10th, 2024
