Grand Canaria by mubbur
Photo 405

Grand Canaria

Yes a nice day, started with driving to Morgan, for market, then we took a ferry after lunch to Purto Rico, and after a while we drove home to Playa de Ingles
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Elyse Klemchuk
I like these pictures very much! It looks like a beautiful day to spend at the beach!
February 9th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wow what a beautiful day!
February 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Sounds like you are having av good time.
February 9th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful photos showing such a great vacation
February 9th, 2024  
