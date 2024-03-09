Sign up
Previous
Photo 434
Tórshavn
West church in Tórshavn
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful church- so striking with its light surrounded by the dark and clouds of night.
March 9th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautifully captured!
March 9th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
So very modern andclean cut!
March 9th, 2024
