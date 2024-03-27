Sign up
Previous
Photo 452
Tórshavn
The ferry heading into Tórshavn from Nolsoy
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
5
3
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
452
photos
56
followers
55
following
123% complete
View this month »
445
446
447
448
449
450
451
452
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th March 2024 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very picturesque
March 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful scenery
March 27th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks😊
March 27th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec
Thanks😊
March 27th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful shot. Those are some big vessels! I love the red buildings.
March 27th, 2024
