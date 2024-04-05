Previous
The old Hoyvík by mubbur
The old Hoyvík

The old Hoyvík, the snow its gone here now, Butt still in the mountains, happy weekend all 😊😊
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very beautiful!
April 5th, 2024  
