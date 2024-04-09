Sign up
Photo 465
Havnadalur
Same place as yesterday, now with sun and nice weather, nice we have such changing weather😊👍
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
0
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
