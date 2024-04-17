Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 473

Tórshavn

Yes, today I looked after the Grandchild. Heini and Teddy, we were out in the good weather and wanted to find some lambs and we were lucky to find two here today
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
What lovely images. And what looks like a lovely day out.
April 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise