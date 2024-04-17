Sign up
Previous
Photo 473
Tórshavn
Yes, today I looked after the Grandchild. Heini and Teddy, we were out in the good weather and wanted to find some lambs and we were lucky to find two here today
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
1
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
473
photos
58
followers
58
following
129% complete
View this month »
466
467
468
469
470
471
472
473
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
What lovely images. And what looks like a lovely day out.
April 17th, 2024
