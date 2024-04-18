Sign up
Previous
8 / 365
Treasure is always found.
Went back to the Dahlias again, captivated by the delicate and glowing heart.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
3
3
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365-2
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
18th April 2024 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dark
,
purple
,
golden
,
pretty
,
gold
,
heart
,
moody
,
lightroom
,
filigree
,
dalhlia
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exceptional beauty
April 18th, 2024
vaidas
ace
Velvet petals, very nice
April 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
this is so stunning!
April 18th, 2024
