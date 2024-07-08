Previous
Holy Crabello 😆 by nannasgotitgoingon
Holy Crabello 😆

Day tripping up to Cardwell, 1/2 hour up from Lucinda. Stopped for lunch and a nosey poke. Sun was shining, few squalls, playing tourist. Crab was fab, had to stop.
Elisa Smith

Diana ace
I envy you, I love crab but we don't have them here ;-)
July 8th, 2024  
