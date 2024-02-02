Sign up
Photo 395
Pumps Road
Couldn't choose which I liked more this one or the one on the side angle.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
1
1
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Tags
b&w
,
house
,
abandoned
,
hour
,
fields
,
paddocks
,
goldlen
,
for2024
,
pumps rd
Corinne C
ace
I like all the leading lines
February 2nd, 2024
