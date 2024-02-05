Sign up
Photo 398
Photo 398
Steeple St. Andrews Church, 11th St.
Taken yesterday and the reason I ended up taking pics of landscapes so late. Had these fabulous clouds and thought the steeple would look great for the architecture part of For2024. Played around with the edit a bit and ended up quite happy with it.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
2
1
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Tags
architecture
,
steeple
,
mildura
,
for2024
,
st. andrews church
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful picture
February 4th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful steeple
February 5th, 2024
