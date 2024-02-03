Previous
Thegoa Lagoon

An old friend and I went for an early morning search of Darling Lillies at Thegoa Lagoon before the heat of the day but could not find any, but we did manage to find an excellent breakfast in Wentworth
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Brigette
loving all the textures and vertical lines that fill the frame here
February 3rd, 2024  
Elisa Smith
@brigette Thanks, my eyes are a bit tired though now going through all the photos taken, haha.
February 3rd, 2024  
