Previous
Photo 396
Thegoa Lagoon
An old friend and I went for an early morning search of Darling Lillies at Thegoa Lagoon before the heat of the day but could not find any, but we did manage to find an excellent breakfast in Wentworth
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
2
1
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
612
photos
85
followers
128
following
108% complete
389
390
391
392
393
394
395
396
392
393
214
394
215
395
216
396
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
3rd February 2024 7:19am
Tags
b&w
,
for2024
,
thegoa lagoon
Brigette
ace
loving all the textures and vertical lines that fill the frame here
February 3rd, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
@brigette
Thanks, my eyes are a bit tired though now going through all the photos taken, haha.
February 3rd, 2024
