Photo 401
Waiting in line
Had a bit of a break!
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
4
0
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
620
photos
89
followers
132
following
109% complete
View this month »
6
4
365
iPhone 13
15th March 2024 7:00pm
golden
concert
lines
hour
Diana
such beautiful light, that's quite a long line! Hope it did not take too long ;-)
March 15th, 2024
Joan Robillard
This is much the same light as my picture. Love the softness.
March 15th, 2024
Bill Davidson
The light is wonderful.
March 15th, 2024
Brigette
i've clearly missed the story here. nice light
March 15th, 2024
