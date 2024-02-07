Previous
Roof Tops by nannasgotitgoingon
Photo 400

Roof Tops

The Settlers Mildura, which houses Fossey's Distillery. Love the style of the building and especially this little weathervane.

Taken yesterday as book work keeps me tied to the desk today.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
109% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Very nice find
February 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise