Previous
Lead Stack and Mine - Mount Isa by nannasgotitgoingon
93 / 365

Lead Stack and Mine - Mount Isa

Picture of Lower part of Lead Smelter Stack and that area of the mine.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise