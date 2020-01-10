Sign up
Hydrangea
It was very windy when I took this so it wasn't sharp. I still liked it because of the colours so I softened it further.
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
Tags
blue
,
flower
,
hydrangea
,
jan20nz
