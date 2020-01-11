Sign up
Photo 1797
Tree
This was over-exposed when I took it but I had a play around with the processing and ended up with this result. It's a bit different but I quite like it.
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
Nick
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
2071
photos
105
followers
146
following
Tags
tree
,
editing
,
high_contrast
,
over_exposed
,
jan20nz
