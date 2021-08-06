Previous
Next
Flowers and Weeds by nickspicsnz
Photo 2352

Flowers and Weeds

Another shot from my play around with still-life and PS. This is some grass seed heads and a couple of little blue cornflowers.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi everyone. I've been living in beautiful New Zealand for 12 years (as of Nov 2020) but am originally from the UK. I'm...
644% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well played, it looks beautiful.
August 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise