Photo 2352
Flowers and Weeds
Another shot from my play around with still-life and PS. This is some grass seed heads and a couple of little blue cornflowers.
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi everyone. I've been living in beautiful New Zealand for 12 years (as of Nov 2020) but am originally from the UK.
Photo Details
Tags
flowers
,
grass
,
weeds
,
still_life
,
aug21nz
Diana
ace
Well played, it looks beautiful.
August 7th, 2021
