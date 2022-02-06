Previous
Next
Remote by nickspicsnz
Photo 2500

Remote

Lacking in phojo and definitely not organised for FOR. Scrabbling around for low key I took a shot of the TV remote to fill Saturday's gap. A gap in the first week does not bode well for the rest of the month.
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi everyone. I've been living in beautiful New Zealand for 12 years (as of Nov 2020) but am originally from the UK. I'm...
685% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise